WISH-TV partners with Toys for Tots

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

We are thrilled to announce WISH-TV’s exciting partnership with Toys for Tots!

Sabrina Young, representing this incredible organization, joined us this afternoon to provide further details and insights into this wonderful collaboration.

Together, we aim to make a significant difference in the lives of children during the holiday season, spreading joy and warmth to those in need.

Stay tuned for updates on how you can join us in bringing smiles to the faces of children in our community this holiday season through our partnership with Toys for Tots at WISH-TV.

