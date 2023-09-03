1 dead, 2 injured after shooting near Crown Hill Cemetery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting on the near-Northwest side, close to Crown Hill Cemetery early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to 1027 W. 37th Street after getting a report of a person shot just after midnight. Officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Police say one person died, another is in critical condition and the third person is stable at the hospital.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting. As of Sunday morning, there were no suspects and no one was under arrest.

Police ask that anyone with information on this incident contact IMPD or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-8477.