1 killed in two-vehicle crash on the south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was killed in a crash on the city’s south side early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the area of County Line Road and US 31 just before 6:30 a.m for a motor vehicle crash.

Police say a motorcycle was traveling north on US 31 and a van was headed eastbound on County Line when they collided in the intersection.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, was pronounced dead on scene. There were no other injuries involved.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.