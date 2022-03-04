News

10th Annual ‘Best of Fest’ returns this weekend

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The “Best of Fest” is back in Franklin Friday and Saturday.

The event celebrates the fan-favorites of the 2021 Heartland International Film Festival.

“The Rescue” starts Friday at 7:30 p.m.

“It chronicles the dramatic 2018 rescue of 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach, trapped deep inside a flooded cave,” explained Jessica Chapman, director of marketing for Heartland Film. “It won ‘Audience Choice for Best Documentary.’”

The first movie on Saturday is “Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times” it starts 2:30 p.m.

“It’s a documentary with unprecedented access to the unlikely friendship of two international icons who transcend religion: His Holiness the Dalai Lama & Archbishop Tutu,” said Chapman. “In their final joint mission, these self-described mischievous brothers give a master class in how to create joy in a world that was never easy for them.”

“The Falconer” starts Saturday at 5 p.m. This film won Best Premiere Narrative Feature.

“Inspired by true events, two best friends, Tariq, an Omani boy, and Cai, a privileged Westerner, conspire to steal animals from the zoo and sell them on the black market to raise money for Tariq’s sister’s divorce from an abusive marriage,” Chapman said. “They are forced to wrestle with morally complex choices that reveal the vast distance between their worlds. It is the first feature film made in the country Oman.”

The last film to show is “The Addict’s Wake” starts Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

“Addiction devastates a rural community, yet its remarkable response to ‘Do Something’ creates a pathway to hope and recovery.” explained Chapman. “Filming nearly two years in Brown County, Indiana, the film captures a change that elevates the idea that the more connected we are to those around us, the more we heal and prosper.”

It won Audience Choice Indiana Category and the Indiana Spotlight Award.

There will be a Q&A with the director and producers after the film.

