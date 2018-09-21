11-year-old boy dies after truck hits utility pole

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An 11-year-old Shelbyville boy is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

Shelby County sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-car crash in the intersection of County Road 600 South and Washington Road around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators determined a blue GMA Sierra truck driven by 41-year-old Derek Duclos, of Shelbyville, was traveling west when it left the roadway and hit a utility pole, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Derek was able to get out of the truck on his own and removed 11-year-old Addison Duclos before running for help to call 911.

Medics arrived and began to treat Addison, but he died of his injuries at the scene.

Shelbyville Fire Department, Marietta Fire Department, Shelby County Coroner’s Office, Ross Wrecker and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office all worked on the investigation.

No additional information about the cause of the crash was released on Friday.