Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcycle driver died after colliding with another vehicle in Tippecanoe County.

On Friday at 2:35 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a two-vehicle crash on County Road 725 East, with additional information indicating one of the vehicles involved was a motorcycle.

Deputies arrived to the scene to find the driver of the motorcycle with life-threatening injuries. Despite assistance from emergency responders, the motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by deputies indicated that a silver 2014 Kia Soul was traveling west on County Road 300 North. The Driver of the Kia, Kaylee Strauch, 20, of West Lafayette, Indiana, stopped at the intersection of County Road 725 East while attempting a left turn. As Strauch was stopped, a westbound 2019 Harley Davidson was following the Kia and did not slow for the turning vehicle.

The Harley Davidson struck the left rear of the Kia, ejecting the driver of the motorcycle. The driver of the Kia suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the Harley Davidson driver at a later date. The crash remains under investigation.