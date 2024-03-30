20 things to do in April

(MIRROR INDY) — With spring now in full swing (we even commissioned a song to celebrate!), we’re ready to get back outside.

From First Friday to a solar eclipse, Record Store Day, and ending the month in a relaxing sound bath, April is promising a lot more than just showers.

6-7 p.m. April 2, Southport Library Branch, 2630 East Stop 11 Road. Free

A new series of community conversations invites friendly neighbors to learn more about the challenges and stories of immigrants in Indianapolis. The first one will feature Najia Sherzad from the Afghan American Community Center. On the same day and time, the Wayne Branch, 198 South Girls School Road, will host Exodus Refugee for Meet Your Neighbor: Refugee 101.

7:30 p.m., April 4 and 6, Garfield Arts Park Center, 2432 Conservatory Dr., Free

Directed by Mallory Ward, this Garfield Shakespeare Company performance tells the story of several women who survived the fall of Troy and their fears of their new future at the mercy of the Greeks.

April 5, various times and locations

This month, artists Samuel Penaloza and Michele Burns have their work in the Yoke Pavilion, 2602 Shelby St. Artist Casey Roberts will have a reception at Gallery 924, 924 N. Pennsylvania St. at 6 p.m. Other shows to check out are mixed media artist Rebecca Robinson’s “Urban Valentine” opening at the Phoenix Theater Cultural Center, 705 N. Illinois St, at 5 p.m., and Rhonda Greene’s solo exhibition, “The Human Experience,” at 1000 Words Gallery, 3328 E. 10th St. at 6 p.m.

2-7 p.m., April 6, Sun King Brewery, 135 N. College Ave. Tickets start at $12

Celebrate the Indianapolis Indians’ 122nd season with Sun King Brewery! Starting at 2 p.m., you can pregame the 6:30 p.m. baseball game with local beer, food trucks, face painting, screen printing, and tabling from Bike Indianapolis and The Handlebar Indy. Following the festivities, you can bike to Victory Field to watch the Indians take on the Memphis Redbirds.

The 2013 Indiana Author’s Award, Michael Martone will read at the Booth 10 release party at Tube Factory. Credit: Provided photo/Booth, Butler University

6:30-9 p.m., April 6, Tube Factory, 1125 Cruft St. Free

Join Fort Wayne author Michael Martone for a reading from his new book “Table Talk & Second Thoughts.” Members from Heartland Society of Women Writers, the Indiana Writing Center and Etchings Press will also be in attendance for live readings. Doors open at 6 p.m.

3:06 p.m. April 8, everywhere outside. Free

Do you have your solar eclipse glasses? If not, here’s where you can get some for free. While all Hoosiers need to do to see the big show is to stop doing whatever they’re doing and step outside, the city of Indianapolis does have events planned from April 4-6 for visitors, families and even party animals. Mirror Indy also put together a guide with tips that is pretty awesome.

10 a.m.- 5 p.m. April 8, White River State Park, 596 W. Washington St. Free

Local foodies can get their fill of food truck bites from over twenty central Indiana food trucks, along with family fun zones and vendors spread throughout White River State Park. Eclipse glasses will also be available through Indiana University Indianapolis to safely watch the once-in-a-lifetime eclipse.

6-7:30 p.m. April 9, Indiana Humanities, 1500 N. Delaware St. Free.

Local authors David Hoppe and Susan Neville will host a reading and discussion at Indiana Humanities starting at 6 p.m. Hoppe will read from his new novel “Mondo POTUS: An American Love Story.” Following the reading, Hoppe — who often writes about the intersection of politics and culture — will have a discussion with Neville, who writes creative nonfiction, before a Q&A with the audience.

8-11 p.m. April 13, Natural State Provisions, 414 Dorman St. $10

Natural State Provisions’ restaurant turns into a music venue with live music from local rock acts Light Study, Idiot and Rob Funkhouser.

2-7 p.m., April 13-14, 1313 Eatery, 5299 E. 38th St. Free.

1313 Eatery, the breakfast, burgers and wings restaurant, will kick off two days of community carnival with vendors, a live DJ, a bounce house, face painting and more.

2-5 p.m. April 14, Indiana Humanities, 1500 N. Delaware St. $25

Five local Black women will share their stories of their work to preserve local history in their respective communities and fields. Artist Kaila Austin, Indiana Humanities’ Marisol Gouveia, Indiana Historical Society’s African American collections coordinator Susan Hall Dotson, nationally recognized librarian and founder of The Ties That Bind Nichelle Hayes, and Eunice Trotter, director of the Black Heritage Preservation Program at Indiana Landmarks will be in attendance to share their stories and professional paths. Vocalist Okara Imani will give a live performance during the event.

Record Store Day

Indy CD & Vinyl at 806 Broad Ripple Ave. Credit: Jennifer Delgadillo/Mirror Indy

April 20, various times and locations

Indy’s record shops will host daylong festivities to celebrate one of their biggest days of the year. Since its inception in 2007, Record Store Day has provided analog lovers with an excuse to get out to their local record store to try and snag exclusive releases from their favorite artists. See Mirror Indy’s full guide for the big day here.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. April 20, Garfield Park Conservatory, 2519 Garfield Plaza Drive. Tickets start at $6, $14 for families

The Central Indiana Orchid Society is back for another annual celebration of Midwestern orchids scattered throughout the conservatory. Peruse hundreds of colorful plants, and buy some if you want.

7-11:30 p.m. April 20, Duke’s, 2352 S. West St., $15, 21+

Local Americana rock band Isaac Rudd and the Revolvers will record a live album at Duke’s Indy and want you in the audience. The band will be joined by Indiana-based Davey and the Midnights and Dakota Ray Parker. 21+.

6-7:30 p.m. April 25, Indiana Humanities, 1500 N. Delaware St. Free.

Dr. Miles is the award-winning author of “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake,” Indiana Humanities’ One State / One Story selection for 2024.

Devon Ginn will lead a sound bath and yoga class at Invoke Studios on April 25. (Photo/Whitney Alderson Photography) Credit: Provided photo/Invoke Studio

8-9 p.m. April 25, Invoke Studios, 441 E. 10th St. $30

Invoke Studios invites you on a meditative journey guided by light and sound baths. Yoga teacher, poet and sound alchemist Devon Ginn leads the class every fourth Thursday of the month.

8 p.m. April 26, Butler Arts and Event Center, 4602 Sunset Ave. Tickets start at $59.

Before he was signed to Death Row Records by Snoop Dogg, musician October London grew up in South Bend, Indiana. On April 26, the singer-songwriter returns home to Indiana for a show at the Butler Arts and Events Center. Audiences can expect hits from his 2023 album “The Rebirth of Marvin” and possibly “Eternity,” his single which appeared on the soundtrack for “The Color Purple” last year.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. April 27, James Whitcomb Riley Museum Home, 528 Lockerbie St. Free

The former home of legendary Hoosier poet James Whitcomb Riley becomes the epicenter for a pet-friendly arts party. Visitors can watch artists create paintings of the historic houses and gardens in Lockerbie Square. Beyond the arts festivities, the event will feature several vendors, a dog caricaturist, and activities for dogs. Although the event is free, all donations benefit the Riley Children’s Foundation.

7-10:30 p.m. April 27, Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church, 5333 E. Washington St. Tickets start at $35

To gear up for the annual Historic Irvington Halloween Festival, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church is hosting the 2024 BeastSide BrewFest. Over a dozen local breweries will compete for the coveted BeastSide Trophy. With the cost of admission, beer enthusiasts can get unlimited samples from the vendors and a commemorative pint glass. Designated drivers can get into the event for $10. Local band Dream Slice will be on hand to provide entertainment and the food truck Bus Stop Bistro will be serving up sandwiches and hot dogs.

6-8 p.m. April 30, 10 East Arts Hub, 3137 E. 10th St. Free

Making art is a community event with the Community Art Nights, sponsored by IU Herron School of Art and Design. Folks of all ages can swing by the 10 East Arts Hub to make masterpieces and meet with fellow creatives. All materials are provided.

Mirror Indy reporter Breanna Cooper covers arts and culture. Contact her at breanna.cooper@mirrorindy.org.

