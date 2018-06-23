4-year-old dies in far west side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 4-year-old child has died after a single-vehicle crash on the city’s far west side.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of Meganwood Drive and Country Club Road just before 8 p.m. Friday on a report of a vehicle crash with injury.

The 4-year-child was initially taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in critical condition, but later died according to IMPD.

The child had not been properly restrained in the vehicle, police said.

The driver of the vehicle complained of chest pain, but was otherwise not injured and is now subject to a blood draw.