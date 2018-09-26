44 people detained in planned protest for janitors to receive better pay

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday that they detained and issued city ordinance violations to 44 people after they failed to comply with orders during a planned protest.

The planned protest began when members of “Jobs with Justice” met at East Ohio and Pennsylvania streets just before 4 p.m.

Protesters then began to gather in the crosswalks, blocking all lanes of traffic on East Ohio Street.

Officers began to give verbal commands to clear the street every five minutes to the protesters and warned them that they were subject to arrest if they continued.

After the protesters refused, officers detained and issued tickets to 44 individuals for failure to comply with a lawful order or direction of a law enforcement officer.

The detained protesters were later released after receiving a citation.