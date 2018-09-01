5-year-old breaks pelvis after tombstone falls on her

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 5-year-old girl from Franklin is out of the hospital after a tombstone fell on her at an Indianapolis cemetery.

It happened during a family’s Halloween photo shoot.

The 5-year-old leaned on a tombstone and it fell on her, according to the family. She broke her pelvis and her ankle.

Abbi Miller, the mother of Aurora, said, “It took three of us to get the whole thing off of her. ,,, It was the most traumatic experience, for sure.”

The family said it was a freak accident and did not think the cemetery was at fault.

They’re speaking out because they want people to be safe if they do any sort of photo shoots leading up to Halloween.

Meanwhile, the cemetery said it’s private property, and no one told them there would be a photo shoot of any kind. In fact, the cemetery had not even been aware of an incident.

The family said they didn’t know it was private property and didn’t see any signs, saying it’s open to the public.