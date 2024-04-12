5,000th baby born at Ascension St. Vincent Fishers

Baby Neela Annette Cripe was welcomed into the world by her parents Dafne Sanchez and Trevor Cripe of Ingalls, as well as countless caring doctors and nurses. (Photo provided/Hamilton County Reporter)

(THE HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — Labor and Delivery teams at Ascension St. Vincent Fishers announce the 5,000th birth at the hospital on Olio Road.

Baby Neela Annette Cripe was born at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, weighing 7 pounds 13 ounces and 20 inches in length. Born to Dafne Sanchez and Trevor Cripe of Ingalls, Ind., Baby Neela is their first baby, and they say delivery was smooth.

“Pregnancy was honestly pretty easy, delivery was really easy, the staff here was great, so we’re really happy overall,” Sanchez said. “We didn’t realize she was going to get the balloons and all this attention, but she’s loving it.”

Dr. Valerie Gathers, OB/GYN, said this milestone shows the dedication Ascension St. Vincent Fishers has to serving the community as its only Labor and Delivery Center within city limits.

“Fishers has been booming, not only with move-ins but with deliveries,” Gathers. “In fact we’ve delivered our 5,000th baby. It’s so exciting. I’m a Fishers resident so this is even exciting for me because I’m getting to deliver my neighbors, friends. It’s awesome. I’ve been practicing for 11 years and delivering babies is one of the biggest joys I get. I can wake up at 3 o’clock in the morning, smiling, happy because you get to be the first face that this newborn sees when they come into the world.”

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness recognized the achievement by honoring Baby Neela with the “World Changer” award.

Baby Neela was presented the World Changer Award by Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. (Photo provided)

“I’m excited for this major milestone, not only for the family but also for Ascension St. Vincent Fishers for providing quality healthcare to our residents,” Fadness said. “We strive to create a community that gives children the opportunity to become World Changers, and Neela is already getting started. Congratulations to the family.”

Ascension St. Vincent Fishers administration is celebrating Baby Neela and all 4,999 babies before her with a special celebration and treats for Labor and Delivery healthcare workers.

Ascension St. Vincent Fishers first began delivering babies in 2013 and has a Level II Special Care Nursery for infants at least 32 weeks gestation needing extra care. It has a 10-bed unit with 24-hour OB/GYNs, newborn hospitalists, pediatricians, and anesthesiologists. Ascension St. Vincent Fishers recently celebrated 10 years serving Fishers and surrounding communities.

Statewide, Ascension St. Vincent delivers around 8,000 babies per year, caring for infants at any gestational age and offering multidisciplinary and specialty care to mothers experiencing any complex or high-risk maternal health condition.