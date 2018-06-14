53rd annual Strawberry Festival happening Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A half-century-long tradition is set to continue on Thursday. At 8:30 a.m. the 53rd annual Christ Church Cathedral Strawberry Festival will kick off.

Organizers said they have prepared for months for the event this year. There have been close to 20,000 shortcakes baked prior to the event. It is expected they will go through six tons of strawberries during the day.

Strawberry shortcakes are $7 and include shortcake, strawberries, ice cream and whipped topping. Only cash is accepted.

Most of the money raised will go to support local, national and international nonprofits.

The event will go until around 4 p.m. or until the food is gone.