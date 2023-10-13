$950K lakehouse in Fishers just listed

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Nestled in a picturesque setting, this waterfront estate offers modern comfort and natural views. This oasis 30 minutes from Indianapolis features direct water access through a private boat dock and a secluded driveway, creating an idyllic white brick retreat.

The property boasts high ceilings and large windows that provide enchanting views of the surrounding nature while enhancing the open and inviting floor plan. As you enter, a spacious great room welcomes guests, adorned by a distinctive black stone fireplace adding charm to the home.

The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with top-tier appliances, custom cabinetry, ample storage, and a breakfast bar. In addition to the formal dining area, there’s a cozy breakfast nook for more relaxed dining.

The walkout basement is a space for entertaining, featuring a wet bar and a secondary kitchen. This area seamlessly extends to the outdoors, making it ideal for gatherings.

The upper-level primary bedroom offers a fireplace, an ensuite bath, and a walk-in closet, providing a private retreat within the estate. You can also enjoy the outdoors on one of the three decks, complete with a main-level outdoor kitchen.

This property sits on a spacious lot, encompassing 0.54 acres, offering ample outdoor space for activities and relaxation. Its 5,341 square feet of living area provides room to gather and enjoy the tranquility of the waterfront setting.

Listed by Jamie Boer Homes at Compass, this 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom estate provides an opportunity to experience waterfront living in an elegant and comfortable modern setting.