Active Saturday on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are turning towards an active and warm Saturday with the potential for strong to severe storms.

Friday night: Showers are set to develop closer to sunset and last into the overnight hours.

Mild and breezy conditions are expected tonight as well with lows only dipping into the mid 50s.

Saturday: Prepare for an active Saturday with on and off rain and storms throughout the day. Remain weather aware as there is the potential for stronger storms.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the afternoon and nighttime hours. A Slight Risk (level 2/5) of severe weather is in place for mainly the western half of the state with Indy included. The remainder of Indiana sits in a Marginal Risk (level 1/5). Damaging winds are the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes and hail will also be possible. Heavy rain and lightning are threats with any general thunderstorm.

Highs are set to climb into the mid 70s. Winds will also stay breezy during the day as well.

Sunday: A few lingering showers are possible to start our Sunday. Then, we will dry out for the remainder of the day. Temperatures will stay mild with highs rising into the low 70s with breezy winds.

8-Day Forecast: We keep near average temperatures around to start next week. Rain and storm chances will ramp back up in the latter half of our Monday and continue into Tuesday. Additional active weather is in play during the second half of next week with cooler temperatures sliding in.