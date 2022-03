News

All Indiana Artist: The Papercuts

Today’s All Indiana Artists are four seniors from Zionsville High School.

They formed their four-piece band, “The Papercuts, during the quarantine in 2020 and have been playing ever since.

For more information visit:

Instagram: @thepapercutsband

Apple Music: music.apple.com/us/artist/the-papercuts/1587247237

Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/7MyzlTGr7KNijfuDf2D4H2