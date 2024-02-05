Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

2024 Grammy Award highlights

Highlights from the Grammy awards 2024

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Amicia joined us for a Grammys recap from none other than Entertainment Tonight’s dynamic duo, Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier.

With their expert insights, she dives into the acceptance speeches, with a particular nod to Karol G’s memorable moment.

The duo doesn’t overlook the tributes either, highlighting the beautiful in-memoriam tribute orchestrated by Jon Batiste, Fantasia, and other luminaries.

Amidst the musical accolades, the hosts also shed light on the unexpected fashion choices, such as Miley Cyrus donning an ensemble adorned with safety pins.

Take a look above to find out more!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana House advances legislation on...
Education /
Venturing into the world of...
All Indiana /
3 bats removed from movie...
All Indiana /
Meredith Vieira on hosting ’25...
All Indiana /
Indiana trooper leaves hospital after...
Crime Watch 8 /
Police seek help after 50...
Crime Watch 8 /
Man seriously hurt, 35-year-old sought...
Crime Watch 8 /
4 hurt in apartments fire...
Local News /