2024 Grammy Award highlights

Amicia joined us for a Grammys recap from none other than Entertainment Tonight’s dynamic duo, Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier.

With their expert insights, she dives into the acceptance speeches, with a particular nod to Karol G’s memorable moment.

The duo doesn’t overlook the tributes either, highlighting the beautiful in-memoriam tribute orchestrated by Jon Batiste, Fantasia, and other luminaries.

Amidst the musical accolades, the hosts also shed light on the unexpected fashion choices, such as Miley Cyrus donning an ensemble adorned with safety pins.

Take a look above to find out more!