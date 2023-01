All Indiana

A taste of Ireland: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major film starring famous Irish actor Colin Farell was shot in Ireland, and it’s streaming on HBO Max.

Dr. Conor Hogan has a little insight into the film.

Hogan is the world’s leading high-performance socio-psychologist, and he joined “All Indiana” live from Ireland.