All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Bashiri Asad

Today’s All Indiana Artist, Bashiri Asad, defines his sound as “Indy Soul.”

He believes each of us has a priceless gift we must share with the world, and for him, it’s his music.

“Indy soul” is his passion and he exudes it with every song.

Asad has a special live recording coming up at The Jazz Kitchen.

Watch to see his performance from today and to learn more about him and what he has coming up