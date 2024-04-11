Search
All Indiana Artist: Brandon Boerner

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Brandon Boerner is constantly in motion, whether he’s leading The Cosmic Situation, performing solo gigs, or laying down tracks for his funky, soulful originals.

With such a packed schedule, one might wonder if he ever rests, but his cheerfulness suggests he must find time for sleep somewhere in between.

As an independent artist hailing from Indiana, Brandon is poised to captivate a broader regional audience with his undeniable talent and infectious energy.

It’s clear that his passion for music fuels his relentless dedication to his craft, and those fortunate enough to experience his performances are in for a treat.

