All Indiana Artist: Temica Key

Today’s All Indiana Artist is Temica Key.

She made her singing debut at the age of four during her pre-school graduation belting out Whitney Houston’s song, “Greatest Love of All.”

From there, she began performing gospel, R & B with a variety of groups and singing gospel in a choir.

In 2011 she became a karaoke jockey, started her own company called Key Karaoke and hosting shows in bars all around Indianapolis. She also performs with the Blue Soul Band and the Temica Key Project.

She performed her song, “Love Staycation” today.

For more information, visit linktr.ee/temicakey.