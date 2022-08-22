All Indiana

All Indiana Artist: Tevin Studdard

by: Tierra Carpenter
You may know Tevin Studdard from his viral Long’s Bakery music video.

But what you may not be aware of is that he has written and recorded theme songs for schools and sports teams across the country.

He joined us Monday on “All Indiana” with 13 cheerleaders, one for each high school he mentions in his catchy new song, “The ABCs of Nap.”

Studdard’s Long’s Bakery video has more than 800,000 views. That’s what lead him to being the go-to person to create theme songs for Indiana businesses, schools, and sports teams. Now he’s taking his talent nationally.

For more information, visit @TevinStuddard on social media.

