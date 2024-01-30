All Indiana Artist: The City Country Boy

Tyler Truth, recognized as “The City Country Boy,” emerges as an extraordinary artist with roots tracing back to Lafayette, Indiana.

Raised in the vibrant musical landscape of Chicago and guided by the profound influence of his father’s musical heritage, Tyler developed an early and fervent love for music.

He draws inspiration from the soulful rhythms of R&B, the heartfelt melodies of Soul, and the authentic charm of Country.

Tyler’s debut release, “Everyday Life,” shows his distinctive fusion of Country influences, promising a musical experience that resonates with a broad audience.

To explore more of Tyler Truth’s musical universe, visit his official website and social media profiles here.