Author shares little things you can do to achieve big dreams

People are often told since they are very young that goal-setting is essential for turning your dreams into reality, and it is.

It’s the fastest way to get to where you want to go. You must first become the best version of yourself, use your gifts and take chances.

That’s the message in the book, “Chase the Bears: Little Things to Achieve Big Dreams.” It’s author is former Congressman Ric Keller who served 8-years in the House of Representatives.

Keller joined us live on “All Indiana” Wednesday to share the inspiration behind his books name, ideas to help people achieve big dreams and the impact of his highly viewed Tedx talk.