Badlands Bash coming near you

Ready for an action-packed family fun event this summer?

Badlands Off Road Park is hosting their first-ever 2023 Badlands Bash. Plan for a day full of activities such as a concert from rock bands Everclear and Lit, meet and greets, food trucks, a foam party, a car show, and more.

Jamie Miller, Marcas Mickel, and Sarah Talbott joined “All Indiana” today to discuss all the exciting activities that will occur.

Badlands Bash is on Saturday, July 1, at Badlands Off Road Park in Attica, Indiana.

You do not want to miss this action-packed event; visit etix.com to purchase tickets.