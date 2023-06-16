Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Badlands Bash coming near you

by: Paris Himes
Posted: / Updated:

Ready for an action-packed family fun event this summer?

Badlands Off Road Park is hosting their first-ever 2023 Badlands Bash. Plan for a day full of activities such as a concert from rock bands Everclear and Lit, meet and greets, food trucks, a foam party, a car show, and more.

Jamie Miller, Marcas Mickel, and Sarah Talbott joined “All Indiana” today to discuss all the exciting activities that will occur.

Badlands Bash is on Saturday, July 1, at Badlands Off Road Park in Attica, Indiana.

You do not want to miss this action-packed event; visit etix.com to purchase tickets.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Nationwide cyberattacks’ impact on Indiana
I-Team 8 /
Jury duty phone scams still...
Crime Watch 8 /
The Revivalists bring their energetic...
All Indiana /
The Black community in the...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Just Love Coffee...
All Indiana /
Indiana lawmaker attends inaugural White...
Political News /
Judge blocks parts of Indiana’s...
Newsletter /
Horning launches 2023 Libertarian Senate...
Political News /