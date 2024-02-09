Basketball wives being ‘crowned’ to All-Star event offerings

In an exclusive interview, WISH-TV Lifestyle Reporter Amicia Ramsey engages in a one-on-one conversation with Sabrina Galloway, the President and Director of the National Basketball Wives Association, ahead of the highly anticipated “Crowned” NBWA Women’s Empowerment and Summit & Men’s Panel on February 17th.

Set to take place at the NCAA Conference and Events Center, the event promises a star-studded lineup including notable figures such as Gayle King, Vivica A. Fox, Stephen A. Smith, and more.

Ramsey delves into the details of this empowering discussion, offering viewers insight into what to expect from this prestigious gathering of influential voices.

Be sure to take a look at the full interview above for more details!