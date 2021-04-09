All Indiana

Ben Davis HS students plan citywide prom for Indianapolis seniors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two students from Ben Davis High School are making sure seniors throughout Indianapolis won’t miss out on the big event this year.

Jessica Puntillo and Isys Scott decided in February that they would make the effort. With the help of the Indy Black Chamber and J&I Entertainment, they’ll be able to dress up and throw the big dance at The Pavilion at Pan Am.

They talked about how the idea came together and what it means to give this opportunity to others.

The “Prom at the Pavilion” is happening May 21 from 7-11 p.m. The event is open to all Indianapolis high school seniors. Student ID is required for entry.

Hot 96.3’s DJ Strick will be bringing the music.

Click here for tickets.