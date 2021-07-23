All Indiana

Black Vegan Fest Indy making debut this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A vegan food festival is making its debut in Indianapolis this weekend. Black Vegan Fest Indy is a celebration meant to fill your stomach while raising awareness and education about veganism.

“We’re not just out here eating grass,” the festival’s founder, Quiana Quarles, said.

Attendees will also be able to experience live entertainment, family activities, information about holistic wellness and more. The event is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at 3137 East 10th Street.

Quarles says the original purpose of the festival was to improve the health of Black communities by dismantling the stigma behind veganism and letting people know where they can find healthy food in the city.

“It started with a blog about Black vegan chefs,” Quarles said. “I would drive around different states and highlight Black-owned vegan restaurants and I thought ‘how can I do this at home’.”

After missing its original debut in 2020, the festival kept up a buzz on social media and will kick off its first year with 37 vendors expected to be in attendance. Quarles is hoping the celebration will open people’d minds to vegan lifestyle options around Indianapolis, especially areas where people don’t have as many healthy food choices.

“This is my rebellion against food deserts,” she said. “If you demand it, they have no choice but to make it.”

All Indiana’s Randall Newsome also got a chance to catch up with three of the vendors that will be at the festival: Kei2Health, Brewer Bakes and Pamper Me Right.

