Building Indy’s brand around culture and events

Dr. David Pierce, Ph.D., held positions as chair, professor, and director at the IU Indy Sports Innovation Institute.

Leaders from Indianapolis’ vibrant hospitality, tourism, sports, and events sectors converged, alongside other industry professionals, to delve into discussions concerning future growth prospects and opportunities.

The focal point of their discussion revolved around the pivotal role of cultural activities and events in propelling the economy forward.

Organized by the IU Indianapolis Department of Tourism, Event, and Sport Management (TESM) Industry Advisory Council, and presented by the Efroymson Family Fund, the event promised an insightful exploration into various facets of the industry.

