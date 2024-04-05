Butler University’s ‘Booth’ launches Vol. 19

Booth, a well-known literary publication, is excited to announce its launch party on April 6 at the Tube Factory Artspace.

This event isn’t just about debuting; it’s also a lively celebration of the local literary scene in Indianapolis. Expect readings from other local literary groups and live music to keep the atmosphere festive.

Booth owes its existence to the support of the Butler University Master of Fine Arts program, showing the program’s dedication to nurturing literary talent.

Even though Booth is based in Indianapolis, its influence reaches far beyond, with its literature being read and taught across the country.

Mark your calendars for April 6 and join Booth at Tube Factory artspace for a memorable evening of literature, community, and celebration.