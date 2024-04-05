Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Butler University’s ‘Booth’ launches Vol. 19

Butler University’s Booth launches Vol. 19

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Booth, a well-known literary publication, is excited to announce its launch party on April 6 at the Tube Factory Artspace.

This event isn’t just about debuting; it’s also a lively celebration of the local literary scene in Indianapolis. Expect readings from other local literary groups and live music to keep the atmosphere festive.

Booth owes its existence to the support of the Butler University Master of Fine Arts program, showing the program’s dedication to nurturing literary talent.

Even though Booth is based in Indianapolis, its influence reaches far beyond, with its literature being read and taught across the country.

Mark your calendars for April 6 and join Booth at Tube Factory artspace for a memorable evening of literature, community, and celebration.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

20-year-old woman missing from Indianapolis’...
Local News /
‘I had a calling in...
Election /
IMPD IDs officers in police...
Crime Watch 8 /
Discovering more about the eclipse...
All Indiana /
Eclipse over Lawrence County Event...
All Indiana /
Black Church Coalition summit shares...
Local News /
Tasty Takeout: Wild Boar BBQ
All Indiana /
Poppin’ into the weekend with...
All Indiana /