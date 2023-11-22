Catch ‘A Very Phoenix Xmas’ in Indianapolis

The highly anticipated return of “A Very Phoenix Xmas” is set to captivate audiences in Indianapolis this holiday season. Crafted by the creative mind of Claire Wilcher and a talented ensemble, this comedic sketch show is poised to become a seasonal highlight.

Featuring original compositions by Claire Wilcher and Ben Asaykwee, complemented by the innovative set design crafted by Zac Hunter, the production promises an evening brimming with laughter and entertainment. Notably, the support of C.H. Douglas & Gray Wealth Management adds to the event’s backing, enhancing the overall experience.

Scheduled from November 25 to December 23, 2023, the performance will take place at the Phoenix Theatre, situated at 705 N. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Audiences can secure tickets for the show at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.

Attendees can anticipate a show that blends humor, creativity, and festive spirit, making it a memorable addition to the seasonal entertainment landscape. With its talented creators and promising lineup, “A Very Phoenix Xmas” offers an opportunity for audiences to indulge in a joyous and laughter-filled experience during the holiday season.

For those seeking a blend of originality and humor, this production promises to be a delightful escape into the world of comedy and entertainment. The return of this beloved show is poised to bring cheer and laughter to Indianapolis residents and visitors alike.

Tickets here: Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.