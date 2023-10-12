Celebrating National Pizza Month with Pizza X

To celebrate National Pizza Month, Pizza X makes a delicious appearance on our show.

Joining us are two special guests: Kyle Dance, the COO of One World Enterprises, and Mike Gastineau, the Director of Operations at Pizza X.

They’ve brought along some mouthwatering dishes, including “The Italian Stallion” with its traditional crust, red sauce, a generous topping of cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, and Wisconsin cheddar.

If that’s not tempting enough, they’re also showcasing “The Saucy Rooster” on an extra-thin crust, featuring BBQ sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, onions, and more of that delightful Wisconsin cheddar.

To top it off, we can’t forget the infamous Pizza X breadsticks, a perfect accompaniment to these delectable pizzas!