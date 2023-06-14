Country singer Easton Corbin talks about album, performance in Martinsville

Easton Corbin, the popular country singer, joined “All Indiana” via videoconference to discuss his upcoming album and performance at the Morgan County Fair.

During his career, Corbin has won three country music awards and had seven top 10 singles. In 2010, Billboard named Corbin as their Top Country Artist. Corbin is known for straying true to his roots in creating traditional country music. However, Corbin does not shy away from mixing modern country music with traditional, creating a unique sound.

Corbin will perform at the Morgan Country Fair in Martinsville, Indiana, on June 17.

