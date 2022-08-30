All Indiana

DC’s ‘Stargirl’ returns Wednesday night on The CW

The third season of DC’S “Stargirl” premieres on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

Joel McHale has been upped to a series regular this season. He plays Sylvester Pemberton/the original Starman.

Tuesday on “All Indiana” we were joined by him and Brec Bassinger, who plays Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl.

The CW drama series DC’S “Stargirl” follows high school student Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. The third season finds Starman (Joel McHale) back from the dead and offering to train Courtney while she helps him adjust to his new life in the quiet town of Blue Valley. But when there’s a murder that needs to be solved, the mystery will not only have our heroes questioning the former super-villains’ commitment to truly reforming, but lead Courtney, Pat and Starman to a secret that will shock them all to their very core.

The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash.