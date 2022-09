All Indiana

Gershwin Brothers themed musical comes to Myers Dinner Theatre

The music of the Gershwin Brothers will be echoing through Hillsboro Friday night as the Myers Dinner Theatre presents “Fascinating Rhythm.”

The musical is a cornucopia of classic songs including “Embraceable You,” “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” “I’ve Got a Crush on You” and so many more.

This production tells the story of the Gershwin brothers and their songwriting partnership.

The show runs through October 9, 2022.

For more information, click here.