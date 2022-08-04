All Indiana

Hard Truth Distilling Co. to host Toasted Coconut Rum Luau

In these hot summer days, what’s better than a delicious cocktail and a tasty meal to go with it?

Kathy Jones with Big Woods Restaurant Group joined us on “All Indiana” Thursday to share what you can expect from their upcoming event.

Hard Truth Distilling Co. is hosting its second Toasted Coconut Rum Luau on Saturday, Aug. 6.

This ticketed event starts at 6 p.m. at Hard Truth On The Rocks (418 Old State Rd 46, Nashville, IN) and offers fun activities for guests of all ages, including live music, a Hawaiian-themed buffet, a fire show, tropical cocktails, and a photo booth.

Event tickets include access to the party, as well as special Hard Truth souvenirs. Buffet tickets and drinks will be available at additional cost.

“We’re sending summer off with a bang for the second year in a row,” said Hard Truth Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Jeff McCabe. “Hard Truth On The Rocks has a lively atmosphere, which is a great spot for visitors to enjoy our locally made and nationally distributed Hard Truth spirits, Quaff ON! beer and food. We look forward to seeing families and friends come together to celebrate the last couple of weekends of summer.”

Live music and performances will run from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m., including island tunes from The Electric Martinis and a fire show. The Hawaiian-themed buffet will include a menu lineup from Big Woods’ new chef, Kathy Jones, and include Hawaiian pulled pork and chicken, mahi-mahi, grilled pineapple, vanilla coconut cake and more.

Tickets to enter the luau are $10 per person and include access to the event activities and entertainment, a lei, and Hard Truth sunglasses.

Buffet tickets for attendees aged 13 and older are $29.95 and are $16.95 for those 12 and younger. Each buffet ticket purchase includes access to all buffet offerings and one drink ticket for any beverage (must be 21+ to redeem for alcohol). Additional beverages will be available for individual purchase.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.