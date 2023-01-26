INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re cheering to National Peanut Brittle Day with a special peanut butter flavored drink.
Megan O’Bryan is the brand manager for Hard Truth Distilling. She will be joining Thursday’s “All Indiana” to share the secret ingredients to make a peanut butter highball.
Stay tuned for this special recipe on “All Indiana” at 4 p.m.
Hard Truth Peanut Butter Highball:
Ingredients:
2 oz. Hard Truth Peanut Butter Whiskey
½ oz. Lemon juice
½ oz. Cranberry juice
Ginger beer, to top
Lemon peel, to garnish
Directions:
Add Hard Truth Peanut Butter Whiskey, lemon juice, and cranberry juice to a Collins glass. Stir until well-mixed, then pour into ice-filled Collins glass and top with ginger beer.