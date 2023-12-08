Search
Healing and bring joy through music

by: Divine Triplett
Maurice and Kelli Stallworth are the compassionate minds behind Singing with Seniors, LLC, a remarkable initiative dedicated to brightening the lives of senior and assisted living community residents through live and interactive musical entertainment. Their mission is to infuse joy and companionship into the lives of our elderly loved ones through the universal language of music. By visiting www.singingwithseniorsindy.square.site, you can discover more about this heartwarming endeavor and how it’s making a meaningful difference in the lives of seniors, offering them moments of connection, happiness, and musical magic.

