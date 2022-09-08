All Indiana

Hoagies and Hops 6th Annual Hoagie Eating Contest happens this weekend

How fast can you eat an Italian Hoagie?

Your answer will determine if you could eat your way to a prize of one free hoagie a month for a year and bragging rights, of course.

The competitive eating contest is hosted by Hoagies and Hops and it benefits the HVAF of Indiana Hoosier Veterans.

There are still a few spots left so you can grab a friend and attend the event on Saturday, September 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the Boulevard Place location.

Kristina Mazza, owner of Hoagies and Hops joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to share more about this event.

The $25 Registration Fee Includes:

Donation, 18″ Hoagie, T-Shirt and being a part of the only hoagie Eating Contest in Indiana.

Email Kristina@hoagiesandhops.com or stop in to register.

Hoagies & Hops is located at 4155 Boulevard Place Indianapolis, IN 46208.

For more information, click here.