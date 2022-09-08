Hoagies and Hops 6th Annual Hoagie Eating Contest happens this weekend

How fast can you eat an Italian Hoagie?
Your answer will determine if you could eat your way to a prize of one free hoagie a month for a year and bragging rights, of course.
The competitive eating contest is hosted by Hoagies and Hops and it benefits the HVAF of Indiana Hoosier Veterans.
There are still a few spots left so you can grab a friend and attend the event on Saturday, September 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the Boulevard Place location.
Kristina Mazza, owner of Hoagies and Hops joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to share more about this event.
The $25 Registration Fee Includes:
Donation, 18″ Hoagie, T-Shirt and being a part of the only hoagie Eating Contest in Indiana.
Email Kristina@hoagiesandhops.com or stop in to register.
Hoagies & Hops is located at 4155 Boulevard Place Indianapolis, IN 46208.
