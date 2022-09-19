All Indiana

How to deal with narcissism in a relationship

Does your husband or wife have an inflated sense of their own importance?

Maybe they always need excessive attention and they have no empathy for others?

If all of the above is true, than you might be married to a narcissist.

Doctor David Hawkins joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to discuss his book, “Why Marriage Counseling Fails: Is the Problem the Marriage — or the Counselor?” and his one-of-a-kind programs for the treatment of narcissistic abusers and the partners who love them.

Watch the video above to hear from him.