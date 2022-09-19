All Indiana

How to deal with narcissism in a relationship

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Does your husband or wife have an inflated sense of their own importance?

Maybe they always need excessive attention and they have no empathy for others?

If all of the above is true, than you might be married to a narcissist.

Doctor David Hawkins joined us Monday on “All Indiana” to discuss his book, “Why Marriage Counseling Fails: Is the Problem the Marriage — or the Counselor?” and his one-of-a-kind programs for the treatment of narcissistic abusers and the partners who love them.

Watch the video above to hear from him.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Doctor says it’s safe to get flu shot and COVID booster together

Medical /

After the Bell: Stocks shaky; reaction to Netflix plans; fix-it-yourself iPhone 14

Business /

LGBTQ groups condemn Catholic church event, claim it promotes harm in youths

Multicultural News /

She told police her boyfriend would kill her; he’s now charged with her murder

I-Team 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.