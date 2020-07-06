All Indiana

How to make Annessa’s Butter Pecan Ice Cream

Annessa's Butter Pecan Ice Cream (WISH Photo/Annessa Chumbley)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is Annessa Chumbley’s recipe from Monday’s “All Indiana,” which airs at 4 p.m. weekdays on WISH-TV .

Annessa’s Butter Pecan Ice Cream 

2 cups frozen banana chunks (to learn how to properly freeze bananas, watch the show!)
2 tablespoons raw unsweetened cashew butter
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon butter extract (optional)
1/8 teaspoon pure almond extract 
1/4 cup roasted pecans 

1. In a food processor, add bananas and “pulse” until pea-sized chunks form. (Only pulse! You will be tempted to blend it. Resist! Pulsing the food processor will get you the consistency you need to form ice cream). 
2. Add in cashew butter, protein powder, and extracts. Pulse until mixture starts to gather together and form a frozen-gooey soft serve ice cream consistency.
3. Sprinkle in pecans and pulse twice more. Scoop into two bowls and serve! 

