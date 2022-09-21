All Indiana

How to make the most out of each day

by: Tierra Carpenter
Benjamin Franklin once said, “Some people die at age 25 and aren’t buried until they’re 75.”

Are you one of those people just going through the motions, taking things one day at a time and hoping for the best? If so, we’ve got some help for you.

Jodi Wellman, instructor in the “Master of Applied Positive Psychology” program at the University of Pennsylvania an  founder of “Four Thousand Mondays” lives and breathes all things positive psychology.

She joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to explain people should “live like we’re dying,” how that shift your mindset, how to change habits and routines that drain you and more.

