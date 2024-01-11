Human Trafficking Awareness Day

In recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Mary Nolen from Hope Center Indianapolis joined us to discuss the organization’s mission to combat human trafficking.

As a representative of Hope Center Indy, Nolen will shed light on their dedicated efforts in Indianapolis to address the grave issue of human trafficking.

Hope Center Indy supports survivors, offering resources, advocacy, and a place for those affected by this heinous crime.

Nolen’s advocacy serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of raising awareness, fostering understanding, and actively participating in the fight against human trafficking, as communities unite to protect the vulnerable and strive for a world free from exploitation.