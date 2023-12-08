Impacting & creating lasting change for families

As we embrace the spirit of giving during this holiday season, actor and comedian Kel Mitchell is here to inspire us with thoughtful gift ideas that go beyond traditional presents. Kel shares his passion for making a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families in need, both in the United States and around the world. Through his partnership with World Vision, he highlights their Gift Catalog, which offers a wide array of over 100 life-changing gifts that have the power to create lasting change. Tune in as Kel Mitchell discusses his journey with World Vision and encourages us to consider gifts that not only warm hearts but also transform lives, ensuring that the true essence of the holidays shines bright for everyone.