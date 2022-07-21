Indiana Fashion week begins Monday

All Indiana

If you’ve got a passion for fashion, Indiana Fashion week begins on Monday.

It’s an annual convention of fashion professionals and style enthusiasts from across the state and abroad.

The week of events brings together everyone from designers, stylists, buyers, hair and makeup and anyone with a fashion flair.

The vision of Indiana Fashion week belongs to Denisha Ferguson, CEO of the Indiana Fashion Foundation, who joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to share more about what you can expect there and gave us a fashion show.

