Indianapolis woman’s health issues led her to launch cold-pressed juice business

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beth Smith, the owner of Simplicity Cold Pressed Juice, has watched her business gain some major momentum in the last year.

Fifteen years ago, when Smith decided to start Simplicity, she was experiencing health and infertility issues. She wanted to battle back by including raw food and juice in her diet.

“I always say I just drank my way to health,” Smith said. “I just started making Simplicity cold press juices and sharing them with friends, and they said they liked them, so I just kept going and going and growing and growing.”

Today Simplicity is in sold in 500 Kroger stores throughout the Midwest, 16 Whole Foods and eight Fresh Thyme stores in Indiana. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith decided to add cocktails to her menu, which feature her juice with alcohol from local distributors.

Here’s a look at the different flavors Simplicity Cold Pressed Juice has to offer.