Indy couple to perform in ‘The Mind Tripping Show’

Christian and Katalina live in Indianapolis, Indiana. They first met in the United States Army at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. For the past twenty years, they’ve traveled around the world performing their show, “The Mind Tripping Show.”

From Cruise Ships to Performing Arts Centers, Colleges, and Corporate Events, they’ve entertained audiences everywhere, from Argentina to Italy, Germany, Iraq, Greenland, and Guam. Katalina enjoys meeting new people and learning new things, while Christian loves trying different foods.

For the last ten years, they’ve been performing their show at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Indianapolis on most weekends. When they’re not there, they’re either performing in some exotic location or Christian is catching up on sleep.