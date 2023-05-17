Indy hats race to raise funds and awareness

On today’s All Indiana, Colleen, and Matt Renie, a remarkable mother and son duo, take the spotlight to shed light on their non-profit organization, the Village of Merici (VOM).

Their organization is dedicated to providing crucial services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

VOM’s comprehensive approach includes one-on-one direct service support, affordable housing solutions, and a range of valuable learning opportunities.

Currently, VOM serves 75 individuals within their local community and has established a significant partnership with Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Lineman, Ted Karras.

This collaboration has resulted in the creation of an exclusive line of Indy 500 merchandise, with the proceeds directly benefiting VOM and its noble mission.