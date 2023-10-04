Indy to host crowds ready to ‘watch’ total solar eclipse

As the countdown begins for the highly anticipated 2024 solar eclipse, Conner Prairie is set to shine as one of the prominent BIG 6 locations in Indianapolis offering a prime view of this celestial spectacle.

Holly Pasquinelli, the Senior Manager of PR and Communications at Conner Prairie, will be our special guest, giving us a sneak peek into the captivating programs and activities they have in store for visitors eager to witness this apocalyptic event.

Join us to learn more about the incredible plans Conner Prairie has in place for an unforgettable eclipse experience!