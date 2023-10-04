Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indy to host crowds ready to ‘watch’ total solar eclipse

Indy to host crowds ready to “Watch” total solar eclipse

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

As the countdown begins for the highly anticipated 2024 solar eclipse, Conner Prairie is set to shine as one of the prominent BIG 6 locations in Indianapolis offering a prime view of this celestial spectacle.

Holly Pasquinelli, the Senior Manager of PR and Communications at Conner Prairie, will be our special guest, giving us a sneak peek into the captivating programs and activities they have in store for visitors eager to witness this apocalyptic event.

Join us to learn more about the incredible plans Conner Prairie has in place for an unforgettable eclipse experience!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘Patron of hope’: Arm of...
Local News /
Docs: Teacher at Fishers school...
Crime Watch 8 /
Taco showdown: Cody vs. Kayla...
All Indiana /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Taking your...
All Indiana /
Who owns the water? Indiana...
I-Team 8 /
First female space shuttle commander...
All Indiana /
Corvette owner catches valet on...
News /
Tasty Takeout: Los Arroyos
All Indiana /