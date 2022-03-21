All Indiana

International terrorism expert breaks down topic of Americans wanting to fight in Ukraine

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued an urgent call for Americans to help his country fight off Russian invaders, it’s estimated that more than 3,000 U.S Citizens answered that call.

The Daily Mail reports the experience of one former army infantryman from Ohio who claims American, Canadian and British volunteers were told to head to Kyiv with no weapons.

When they refused, their passports were ripped up and they were forced onto the front lines.

They then escaped the country hiding in an ambulance.

This brings us to the question, why would Americans want to help fight the war in Ukraine?

It’s a noble thought, but this isn’t a game for weekend warriors or paintball enthusiasts.

To help us answer that question is Dr. Carole Lieberman, psychiatrist and expert on international terrorism.

She joined us Monday to discuss a list of right and wrong reasons for Americans to join the war, her thought on Vladimir Putin and more.

