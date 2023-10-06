Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Kid-ing with Kayla: Spooktacular shenanigans at The Children’s Museum

Kid-ing with Kayla: Haunted houses

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

It’s all giggles and ghoulish fun as Kayla and her young son venture into the Halloween spirit at The Children’s Museum.

The museum has conjured up a bewitching brew of age-appropriate Halloween activities that cater to kids of all ages, making it a treat for little goblins and their grown-up sidekicks.

Kayla went on a hilarious journey as she reported her spine-tingling and laugh-inducing escapades at this kid-friendly spooky extravaganza.

From friendly ghosts to candy corn chaos, it’s a tale of mischief and joy that will leave you in stitches, just like a good Halloween should!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana’s first-of-its-kind whiskey by female...
All Indiana /
Joella’s Hot Chicken heats up...
All Indiana /
Icy flood that killed at...
International News /
US Customs officials seize giraffe...
National News /
A surge of hiring in...
National News /
32nd Heartland International Film Festival...
All Indiana /
The Startup Ladies: Empowering women...
All Indiana /
Amazon launches test satellites for...
National News /