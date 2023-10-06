Kid-ing with Kayla: Spooktacular shenanigans at The Children’s Museum

It’s all giggles and ghoulish fun as Kayla and her young son venture into the Halloween spirit at The Children’s Museum.

The museum has conjured up a bewitching brew of age-appropriate Halloween activities that cater to kids of all ages, making it a treat for little goblins and their grown-up sidekicks.

Kayla went on a hilarious journey as she reported her spine-tingling and laugh-inducing escapades at this kid-friendly spooky extravaganza.

From friendly ghosts to candy corn chaos, it’s a tale of mischief and joy that will leave you in stitches, just like a good Halloween should!